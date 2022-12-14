JNU Celebrates Tamil Heritage, Indian Languages Week; Telangana Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan Attends

Celebrations of the Tamil Heritage and Indian Languages Week are underway in Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) in Delhi. The programme is taking place under the leadership of Vice-Chancellor Professor Santishree D Pandit.

The keynote speaker on the second day of the celebrations, was Dr. Tamilisai Soundararajan, the Governor of Telangana, and Lt. Governor of Puducherry. She underscored the rich heritage of the Tamil language. She also spoke about the literary contributions of Kambar, who learned Valmiki Ramayana to popularize Ramayana to the Tamil audience.

“A nationalist spirit was infused by the poems Mahakavi Subramanya Bharati. I urge young minds to be open to learning other languages, both to understand the richness of others and also to communicate the literary wealth of one’s own language," she said.

Addressing the Tamil-speaking audience, Soundararajan said they should learn Hindi in order to facilitate the transfer and exchange of culture and knowledge between different regions.

Embalam R Selvam, the Speaker of the Puducherry Legislative Assembly, was also present during the celebrations. He spoke of the background of Karaikal Ammaiyar, the fifth-century literary figure, and Shiv Bhat, who later became one of 63 Nayarmars worshipped in Tamil Nadu.

Delivering the Presidential address on the occasion, JNU VC Santishree D Pandit welcomed the dignitaries and laid stress on Jawaharlal Nehru University’s commitment to diversity and inclusion by promoting various Indian languages by organizing such events.

The event is being organized to implement Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision and mission of celebrating the history and heritage of Indian languages across the country.

