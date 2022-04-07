Job Creation, Decriminalisation of Minor Offences, Fiscal Disciplining of States: What PM Told Secys

Secretaries to the Government of India should give top priority to employment generation in the public and private sector, communicate the importance of fiscal discipline to states, take immediate steps to fill up existing vacancies in the government against sanctioned posts, and regard global indices as opportunities to identify shortcomings in processes.

These are some of the points Prime Minister Narendra Modi is learnt to have emphasised during a meeting with top bureaucrats at his residence on Saturday.

In a communication to those who attended the interaction last week, cabinet secretary Rajiv Gauba listed out the PM’s directions and said immediate action on the PM’s directions should be initiated.

In the meeting that lasted four hours, the PM is learnt to have said that it is important to handhold the private sector to provide an impetus to manufacturing and job creation so that Indian firms can become world leaders.

As per the communication, he also said as part of communicating fiscal discipline to states, an analysis of the long-term fiscal implications of various policy measures should be carried out and shared with them.

In the meeting, the PM is learnt to have sought an impetus on decriminalisation of minor offences and violations. He directed that all such provisions should be reviewed and action be taken on them to repeal or amend them.

He also said that the ministries should depute officers to go to border villages under the latest Vibrant Villages initiative for assessing the challenges and to provide practical solutions for their development.

The initiative was announced in the budget for 2022-23. He also suggested that NCC schools in the nearest block or district should admit students from these villages on priority.

Talking about the different global indices, which have often ranked India poorly on several parameters while eliciting rebuttals from India, he said they should be opportunities to benchmark India against best practices, and identify shortcomings in processes so that they can be improved upon.

Other directions include making upgrading of skills and training of officers a continuous process and utilising the Capacity Building Commission for the purpose, assessing long-term opportunities for exports by each sector, and fine-tuning relevant policies.

They also include studying cutting-edge global technologies in different sectors and taking steps in adopting them in India and incorporating relevant benchmarking with global standards in proposals on different schemes and policies submitted to the cabinet and cabinet committees and continued identification of autonomous bodies for rationalisation.

In the meeting, the PM also suggested checking the feasibility of granting composite regulatory clearances based on master plans for projects under the Gati Shakti programme and directed that officers go on regular field visits to understand grassroots problems and formulate policies based on practical solutions.

As per the communication, the PM also sought the launch of an initiative to build 75 water bodies in every district under MGNREGA by August 15 under Azaadi ka Amrit Mahotsav and completion of the Vision@2047 exercise in a timely manner. News18 was the first to report the plans being considered under Vision@2047.

