Job 'Security': 10 Relatives of Partha Chatterjee’s Bodyguard Beneficiaries of SSC Scam?

Arrested West Bengal minister Partha Chatterjee is facing fresh scrutiny after some new developments. The senior Trinamool Congress leader, who is in the Enforcement Directorate’s custody in a teacher recruitment scam case, is now facing allegations that he helped 10 of his bodyguard’s relatives get school jobs.

A plea has been filed in the Calcutta High Court raising the matter.

Sudipto Dasgupta, the lawyer of the petitioner, said, “The court has asked to add the party to the main SSC scam case and has asked them to file an affidavit about their job details and how they got it by August 17. Biswambhar Mondal was Chatterjee’s bodyguard and it is his family who got these jobs."

Chatterjee, who was the state education minister from 2014 to 2021, was arrested on Saturday, with ED officials saying he was not cooperating in the probe. The TMC leader was grilled by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) in April and May this year in connection with the scam.

Chatterjee’s aide Arpita was arrested hours after his arrest and, during searches on her residential premises, the ED found cash amounting to Rs 21 crore and other valuables. The agency said the wealth recovered was suspected “to be the proceeds of crime of the said SSC scam".

Biswambhar Mondal’s house is in East Medinipur district’s Chandipur area. It has been alleged that both of his brothers, Bangshagopal and Devgopal, and his cousins have got jobs.

Bangshagopal, who is a TMC leader in his locality, told News18, “This is all political vendetta. They are jealous. All of us have got jobs through proper channels."

When asked how all of them got jobs at the same time, he again said that this was all politics and there was no proof against them.

Sources said that Biswambhar used to be Chatterjee’s bodyguard but hasn’t visited his home for some time as the entire area is buzzing with discussions about him.

