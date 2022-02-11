John Abraham Acquires Rights of Force Franchise from Vipul Shah; Actor to Make Force 3 Soon: Report

Bollywood star John Abraham is going to be back again with the Force Franchise. The Desi Boys actor first teamed up with film producer Vipul Shah for Force, which proved to be a hit at the box office. Helmed by Nishikanth Kamathh, the action-drama launched Vidyut Jamwal to Hindi cinema. The second collaboration for Force was with Sonakshi Sinha as she shared the screen space with John as the female lead. And now, there are reports saying that Force 3 is going to be created in a project.

According to a report published in Pinkvilla, a source close to the development shared, “John Abraham has acquired all the rights to the Force franchise from Vipul Shah and is all gearing up to take things to the next level on the action front."

“The actor is on a mission to lock a story that does justice to the kind of action spectacle he wishes to create in the universe of Force. Once the script is locked, his team will proceed to other aspect of pre-production," added the source.

The producer of Force franchise gave a confirmation on the development and said, “Congratulations and all the best to John. It’s a very special brand and we wish he takes it to great heights. It’s been a pleasure making both Force instalments as a superhit franchise with John."

Per the report, Force 3 will go on the floors by 2022 end or latest by the first quarter of 2023 if everything goes well. In spite of the Force franchise, John Abraham has a number of projects in his kitty including Attack, Ek Villain 2, Pathan, a yet untitled comedy with Sajid Khan and Ayyappanum Koshiyum remake co-starring Arjun Kapoor. As John is on the verge of finishing his work on Pathan with Shah Rukh Khan, he will soon fly down to London for a marathon schedule of Sajid Khan’s comedy also featuring Ritesh Deshmukh in lead.

In the original Force film, John Abraham essays the role of a serious cop, ACP Yashvardhan Singh. As the third instalment of Force is still in its initial stage, further details on its development are still awaited.

