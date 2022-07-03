'Join Me in Congratulating Jasprit Bumrah': Brian Lara's Appreciation Tweer For India's Stand-in Captain Goes Viral

Jasprit Bumrah on Saturday scripted history, but surprisingly, with the bat in hand. The stand-in India captain smashed 35 runs in veteran Stuart Broad’s over, setting the record for most runs in an over in Test cricket. His unbeaten 16-ball 31 helped India post 416 in the first innings, followed by scintillating centuries from Rishabh Pant (146) and Ravindra Jadeja (104).

In the process of inflicting a whirlwind carnage over Stuart Broad and England, Bumrah surpassed the previous record which was in the hands of Brian Lara, George Bailey and Keshav Maharaj, at 28 runs.

The Former West Indies skipper Brian Lara came up with a remarkable Tweet to congratulate the Indian cricketer.

Advertisement

ALSO READ | ‘Pretty Unlucky’: James Anderson Explains What Went Wrong in Stuart Broad’s ‘Most Expensive Over’

On Sunday Lara tweeted, “Join me in congratulating the young @Jaspritbumrah93 on breaking the record of Most Runs in a Single Over in Tests. Well done."

Lara set the record back in 2003 during the West Indies’ tour of South Africa. In the Johannesburg Test, he smashed 28 runs against left-arm spinner Robin Peterson. The most recent player to match this feat was spinner Keshav Maharaj. He did it during a Test match against England in 2020 while facing Joe Root in Gqeberha.

After stealing the show with the bat, Bumrah continued his magic with the ball in hand. On Saturday, he removed both England openers – Alex Lees and Zak Crawley – before dismissing Ollie Pope for 10. While he ran through the top order, the skipper was well backed by Mohammed Siraj as well as Mohammed Shami, picking a wicket each in the truncated final session to put India on top.

Advertisement

Siraj arrived and began to cramp Root for room, beating his inner edge by mixing back of a length and wide of off ones. The efforts bore fruit as Siraj got a wobble-seam ball to nip back in and cramp Root shaping for the cut, with the ball taking the bottom edge to wicketkeeper Rishabh Pant.

Advertisement

Shami’s persistence and shift to bowling a little fuller got him the wicket of nightwatchman Jack Leach, who was dropped in his previous over, by getting to angle the ball in from around the wicket and got it to move slightly away to take the outer edge to Pant

At stumps, after making 416 in the first innings, India reduced England to 84/5 in 27 overs, the hosts trailing by 332 runs.

(With Agency Inputs)

Get all the latest updates on Cricket News, Cricket Photos, Cricket Videos and Cricket Scores here