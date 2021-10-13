Joshi on Visit to Coal-rich States Chhattisgarh, Jharkhand Amid Fuel Shortages

Coal Minister Pralhad Joshi is on a two-day tour to coal-rich states Jharkhand and Chhattisgarh beginning Wednesday amid the dry duel shortage at the country's power plants. The minister will on Wednesday review and visit three mines-Gevra, Dipka and Kusmunda in Chhattisgarh — of Coal India arm South Eastern Coalfields Ltd and will hold meeting with Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren, according to an official. On Thursday, the minister will review the performance of Coal India arm Central Coalfields Ltd and Bharat Coking Coal Ltd and visit Ashoka mine of CCL, the official said.

Joshi had on Tuesday said the government is making full efforts to meet the coal demand of power producers and stressed that steps are being taken to soon ramp up the dry-fuel supply to two million tonne per day, from the current overall dispatch of 1.95 million tonne per day. The minister had assured all stakeholders of the coal supply required for power generation.

He had further said the coal supply will go up as the monsoon recedes. "As of now…at Coal India, we have around 22 days' stock and as you all know the monsoon is receding now and our supply will further go up," he said. CIL had earlier said it is marshalling all its efforts to bridge the demand-supply gap to the extent possible.

Coal India accounts for over 80 per cent of domestic coal output.

