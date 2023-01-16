Joshimath Crisis Updates: Study Reveals Over 300 Landslides on 247 km Rishikesh-Joshimath Road; SC to Hear Plea Today

A new study reportedly revealed as many as 309 “fully or partially road-blocking landslides" along the 247 km road between Rishikesh and Joshimath, or an average of 1.25 landslides per km. The study, by a team of Indian and foreign scientists, was mapped in October last year and could have been caused by natural events like rain, but also by road building and widening, as per Times of India.

The Supreme Court of India on Monday will hear a plea seeking the court’s intervention to declare the crisis in Uttarakhand’s Joshimath as a national disaster.

Top Updates:

New study reveals 309 landslides on 247 km Rishikesh-Joshimath road. The study points out that “this road is strongly affected by landslides which has been previously described and attributed to the region’s fragility of slopes, focused rainfall and frequent seismicity". It further stated that most landslides “seemed fresh", as per Times of India.

SC to hear plea today. According to the cause list of January 16 uploaded on the apex court website, a bench comprising Chief Justice D Y Chandrachud and Justices P S Narasimha and J B Pardiwala would hear the petition filed by Swami Avimukteshwaranand Saraswati. The petitioner has contended that the incident has occurred due to large-scale industrialisation and sought immediate financial assistance and compensation to the people of Uttarakhand.

Two more hotels leaning on each other, cracks widening. Two more hotels were dangerously leaning towards each other while wider cracks appeared near Auli ropeway and in other areas of land subsidence-hit Joshimath on Sunday.

Over 800 houses have developed cracks. The number of houses that have developed cracks has now risen to 826 out of which 165 are in the "unsafe zone", a bulletin from the Disaster Management Authority said. So far 233 families have been shifted to temporary relief centres.

The process of demolishing two adjacent hotels Malari Inn and Mount View which were declared unsafe was still underway on Sunday.

