Joshimath Crisis Updates: Parts of Town May Have Sunk Over 2 ft, Reveals Survey; 223 Families Shifted

Parts of Joshimath may have reportedly sunk by 2.2 feet, a ground investigation on Saturday revealed, putting the figure way above an ISRO study that stated that the town had sunk 5.4 cm in 12 days, which has now been taken down.

As per report by Times of India, sources associated with a field investigation by experts revealed 70 cm subsidence in a part of the town where a land aquifer had burst, while other parts had sunk by 7-10 cm.

The National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) on Saturday directed concerned departments to not interact with media or share any data publicly. Meanwhile, Disaster Management Secretary Ranjit Sinha said a survey was conducted of 782 buildings and 754 members of 223 families have been shifted to safe locations. The water discharge in the region have slightly increased, he added.

Top Updates:

Selang, a village around five km from subsidence-hit Joshimath, is likely to meet a similar fate as cracks and fissures have been appearing in fields and several houses for the past few months. The villagers hold the construction of NTPC's Tapovan-Vishnugad hydel project responsible for their plight. The demolition of hotel Malari Inn went on amid stepped up efforts to distribute the amount of Rs 1.50 lakh to each affected family as interim relief.

