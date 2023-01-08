Joshimath Crisis Updates: 11 More Families Evacuated; Plea Filed in SC to Declare 'National Disaster'

Eleven more families in Uttarakhand’s Joshimath were moved to safe locations on Saturday night as an increasing number of houses developed dangerous cracks in the sinking town.

The total number of families evacuated stands at 65 with another 11 moving to temporary relief camps on Saturday. 603 buildings in nine wards of the Himalayan town have developed cracks so far, the Chamoli District Administration said on Saturday.

Meanwhile, Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami, after visiting Joshimath to assess the situation on Saturday, held a meeting with senior officials at the Disaster Operation Center in the Dehradun Secretariat.

Families evacuated as number of buildings with cracks rises to 603. The number of families who have so far been evacuated stands at 65 with another 11 moving to temporary relief camps on Saturday from houses that had developed cracks, Chamoli district disaster management officer N K Joshi said.

The number of families who have so far been evacuated stands at 65 with another 11 moving to temporary relief camps on Saturday from houses that had developed cracks, Chamoli district disaster management officer N K Joshi said. Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami held meeting with senior officials at the Disaster Operation Center in the Dehradun Secretariat. He discussed land subsidence concerns, and directed the constitution of a coordination committee at the government level led by Additional Chief Secretary and at the local level under the chairmanship of Commissioner Garhwal, for rescue and relief of the affected people, as per ANI.

He discussed land subsidence concerns, and directed the constitution of a coordination committee at the government level led by Additional Chief Secretary and at the local level under the chairmanship of Commissioner Garhwal, for rescue and relief of the affected people, as per ANI. Rs 11 Crores made available. An additional amount of Rs 11 crores has been made available to the District Magistrate Chamoli under the ‘disaster’ head, said the Uttarakhand Chief Minister’s Office on Saturday.

An additional amount of Rs 11 crores has been made available to the District Magistrate Chamoli under the ‘disaster’ head, said the Uttarakhand Chief Minister’s Office on Saturday. Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami visited Joshimath on Saturday. The CM assessed the situation on the ground, a day after he directed immediate evacuation of around 600 affected families.

The CM assessed the situation on the ground, a day after he directed immediate evacuation of around 600 affected families. Plea filed in SC to declare Joshimath crisis a national disaster. Filing the plea, Swami Avimukteshwaranand Saraswati sought immediate financial assistance and compensation to the people of Uttarakhand. The plea has also sought direction to the National Disaster Management Authority to actively support the residents of Joshimath in this challenging time.

Filing the plea, Swami Avimukteshwaranand Saraswati sought immediate financial assistance and compensation to the people of Uttarakhand. The plea has also sought direction to the National Disaster Management Authority to actively support the residents of Joshimath in this challenging time. Residents blame NTPC project. The people of Joshimath have blamed the NTPC’s Tapovan-Vishnugad hydel project for their woes, while there is strong resentment against the Uttarakhand government for the indifference with which it treated warnings about a dangerous situation.

