Panic in Aligarh as Joshimath-like Cracks Seen in Houses. Locals Think It's Due to 'Smart City' Work

After Joshimath in Uttarakhand, panic has gripped Uttar Pradesh’s Aligarh as sudden cracks have emerged in a few houses in the Kanwariganj area. Local residents complained that a pipeline was laid by the government under the Smart City scheme, which has now reportedly started leaking, leading to the cracks.

The local residents are even more tensed as Joshimath land subsidence has forced several families to abandon their homes. On Sunday, the Uttarakhand government declared Joshimath’s all nine municipal wards as “landslide-subsidence zone" under the disaster management act and began the evacuation of residents from these areas.

Apart from evacuations, the Uttarakhand government is also working on the relocation and rehabilitation of people. According to Uttarakhand chief minister Pushkar Singh Dhami, the possible relocation sites include Gauchar and Pipalkoti.

Now, residents in Aligarh’s Kanwariganj have complained to similar sightings. “For the last several days, cracks have appeared in some of our houses due to which we are forced to live in panic. We have also complained about it but the Municipal Corporation authorities are not taking any concrete action and are only giving assurance. We are afraid that the houses may collapse," a local resident, Shashi, was quoted as saying by ANI.

Another local, Afsha Mashroor, said, “It has been 3-4 days. We have intimated about the same to the department, but no assistance has been provided so far. We are being forced to live in terror."

A report in ANI further stated that Additional Commissioner of Municipal Corporation Rakesh Kumar Yadav took cognisance of the issue and said that necessary action will be taken by the department.

“We have just received the information that there have been cracks in some houses in the Kanwariganj area. The matter has not yet come to full notice. We will now send our team to the site and the necessary action will be taken by the Municipal Corporation," assured Yadav.

Uttarakhand’s Karnaprayag Sees Cracks Too

Another town in Uttarakhand has witnessed cracks inside houses. Located 82km southwest of Joshimath in Chamoli district, parts of Karnaprayag are reportedly sinking too. Some houses in the region have developed major fissures and others have become inhabitable, forcing more than a dozen families to spend nights in the municipal council’s shelter in bone-chilling cold.

A Times of India report stated that when their team visited Bahuguna Nagar, adjacent to main mandi (market) on the Badrinath highway, over two dozen houses showed deep cracks, the roofs of a couple hanging precariously.

Gabbar Singh Rawat, 85, a retired Army man who has been living in the town since 1975, was quoted as saying, “My house is on the verge of collapse. Columns supporting it have started to bend. The problem worsened after the rains last year."

Need for Early Warning Systems

Experts believe that it is increasingly becoming important to set up early warning systems that alert the downstream populations about an impending disaster. This has to be coupled with plans to quickly evacuate local communities to safer regions.

“The technology is available. There are several parameters in the glaciers and lakes that can be monitored, and based on that, a warning system can be developed. Several countries around the world have these. Nepal installed these at least a decade ago. There is no reason why we cannot have a warning system. It will save plenty of human lives," Syed Iqbal Hasnain, a glaciologist who now serves as the Pro-Chancellor of Jamia Hamdard University in New Delhi, was quoted as saying by Indian Express.

According to a report in IE, in recent years, early warning systems have been developed for heatwaves and flooding as well, and these too have helped in saving human lives.

Experts say a warning system for flash floods in states like Uttarakhand is far less complicated, and in most instances, an impending disaster can be detected several hours, even days in advance.

