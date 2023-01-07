Joshimath 'Sinking' Crisis: Temple Collapses; Uttarakhand CM Orders Evacuation From Danger Zones, To Meet Affected Families

In light of the “sinking" town of Chamoli’s Joshimath, Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Friday ordered the immediate evacuation of around 600 families living in houses which have developed huge cracks and are at risk. He will also meet the affected families and hold a meeting with the officials deployed in relief work.

“Saving lives is our first priority. Officials have been asked to shift around 600 families living in endangered houses in Joshimath to safe locations," Dhami told reporters on Friday after reviewing the situation in the sinking town with officials via video conference.

The state government also dispatched teams of experts to assess the situation in the area, which includes geologists, building specialists, and other experts. The chief minister will visit Joshimath on Saturday, meet the affected people and hold a meeting with officials.

Meanwhile, protests continued on Friday as people staged a dharna at the tehsil office Joshimath demanding rehabilitation. The town of Joshimath has been witnessing since the 1970s, according to experts. In 1976, the Mishra Committee was constituted which strongly recommended a ban on construction activities.

On Friday evening, a temple collapsed in Singdhar ward of the Himalayan town of Joshimath. According to reports, the temple was “abandoned" and there was no one inside the temple when the incident occurred. The incident further alarmed residents living under constant fear of a major disaster in the offing.

Here Are Some Key Points Related to Joshimath Sinking:

Huge cracks have appeared in many houses and nearly 50 families have been moved to safer locations, disaster management officials said. 60 families living in a colony meant for Vishnu Prayag Jal Vidyut Pariyojana employees have been shifted elsewhere, its director Pankaj Chauhan said. Several houses there were damaged in varying degrees while water from the aquifer is constantly flowing down with great force. Teams from NDRF have also been deployed in the area as a precautionary measure, Chamoli Chief Development Officer (CDO) Lalit Narayan Mishra said on Friday. Uttarakhand CM Dhami will meet the affected families and hold a meeting with the officials deployed in relief work. All construction activities related to mega projects like the chardham all weather road and the NTPC’s hydel project have been stopped till further orders on the demand of residents. The district administration has put a ban on the construction of Helang bypass by the Border Roads Organisation (BRO), work of the Tapovan-Vishnugad hydel project and other construction work. Garhwal Commissioner Sushil Kumar and secretary disaster management Ranjit Kumar Sinha along with a team of experts are camping on the ground to constantly monitor the situation.

(With PTI, ANI Inputs)

