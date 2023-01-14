In the Same Boat: Not Just Joshimath, These Himalayan Towns Also at Risk of 'Sinking', Says Report

As concerns over a ‘sinking’ Joshimath rise, with 185 families evacuated so far and demolitions of unsafe structures underway, experts stated that it isn’t the only Himalayan town in Uttarakhand that is at risk of sinking.

The government has declared the area, where the risks were flagged as far back as the 1970s, as land subsidence-hit. Land subsidence, or ground sinking, caused dangerous cracks to form in hundreds of buildings in the town. Satellite images released by the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) revealed that Joshimath sank at a rapid pace of 5.4 cm in just 12 days due to triggering by a possible subsidence event on January 2.

However, Joshimath is not the only town in the ecologically fragile Himalayan region at risk of subsidence. “The villages and townships in the northern part of Uttarakhand are located along the major active thrust zones within the Himalayas and are very sensitive because of the fragile ecosystem of the region," said Rajeev Upadhyay, professor of geology at the Kumaun University in Nainital, told Bloomberg.

“Many habitations, which are built on the debris of old landslides, are already under natural stress and man-made constructions are adding further stress to the region," he said. “If you do a lot of excessive mechanical activities in the region, the land will be prone to slide. The whole area is vulnerable to subsidence."

It’s difficult to accurately pinpoint the cause of damage in Joshimath in the absence of adequate scientific data, said Kalachand Sain, director of the Wadia Institute of Himalayan Geology in Uttarakhand’s Dehradun city, as per the Bloomberg.

“The ecology of the region and the Himalayas is complex," said Sain.“There are several places where there has been rapid development and construction but are holding. There is need for a thorough and extensive scientific study of the Himalayan region," he said.

There are currently four hydropower projects with a combined projected cost of about 155 billion rupees under construction in Uttarakhand, as per the Bloomberg report. Apart from Joshimath, several other towns in the region are at risk, the report states.

Tehri

The Tehri Garhwal district is a popular tourist spot and the site of India’s tallest dam and one of its largest hydroelectric power projects, the Tehri Dam. Cracks were reported in some houses in the district and locals urged the government to take action on Wednesday. Landslides were reported in villages adjacent to Tehri Lake and houses around the Chamba Tunnel reported cracks, as per ANI.

Mana

Known as the ‘last Indian village’ before the China border, Mana is a key military installation and is being linked with a national highway, as part of a project to improve connectivity between Hindu pilgrimage sites.

Environmental groups have raised concern about the project saying the felling of trees in the wildlife-rich area will increase landslide risks, as per Bloomberg.

India has relocated some troops from areas surrounding Joshimath, Army Chief Manoj Pande said Thursday. Pande said there were minor cracks in the Joshimath-Mana road and construction work on the (Helang) bypass has been halted temporarily.

Dharasu

The hill town has a critical landing ground, important for locals as well for the military for moving troops and materials to the disputed Himalayan border, as per Bloomberg.

Harshil

The town is yet another critical point for military operations, as well as for the Himalayan pilgrimage route. The region was hit hard during the 2013 flash floods and Harshil became an important logistical hub for evacuation efforts, as per the report.

Gauchar

Located around 100 kms southwest of Joshimath and 200 kms from the Indo-China border, Gauchar is an important civil and military base, where a bulk of the Indian Air Force’s rescue and relief efforts in 2013 were staged.

Pithoragarh

Yet another key military and civil hub, the town is a large administrative center as well. It also has an airstrip that can accommodate large aircraft and is crucial to the military.

