Joshimath Sinking LIVE Updates: Uttarakhand Town Sank 5.4cm in 12 Days, Satellite Images by ISRO Reveal; Experts Hint at No Scope of Repair

By: News Desk
Edited By: Richa Mukherjee
Last Updated: January 13, 2023, 08:14 IST
New Delhi, India
Amidst the Joshimath tragedy, cracks are now appearing in houses in Baghpat in Uttar Pradesh. According to reports, several cracks have also appeared in about 25 houses in the locality, with some much more severe than the others. Locals said it is because of the leakage from the water pipeline after the gas pipeline was laid underground.
“Such a big tragedy has taken place in Joshimath and the government still appears to be in a slumber. The government needs to extend proper compensation to the locals there as they are facing loss of all their lifelong savings in setting up their businesses, hotels and now they are forced to leave everything behind," Yadav said. READ MORE
The subsidence zone is located at central Joshimath only including the Army Helipad and Narsingh Mandir, the satellite images revealed.
Joshimath has been declared a land-subsidence zone by the Chamoli district administration after hundred of houses developed cracks within a few days and families had to be relocated as their residences have been identified as dangerous.
Just like other residents, structures of the Indian Army in Joshimath have also developed minor cracks and roads have also been damaged slightly. While speaking to the media during an annual press meet, Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Manoj Pande said that if required, troops would be moved to upper areas in Auli. READ MORE
Himalaya is one of the youngest mountain ranges, in high seismic zone and to top it all is a proscenium of extreme climate events. And yet, they draw a plan on autoCAD, same perhaps as they made for Sarojini Nagar redevelopment, or copied from Hongkong, and got it ‘passed’. Our engineering colleges, to begin with, need to start teaching SOIL-TYPE : alluvial, laterite, desert, black cotton, peaty, and more. Not every soil is PLAIN SOIL, to be dug, moved, blasted or tunneled with your engineering prowess, EACH is different with unique carrying capacity," Jha said.
Environment expert Vimlendu Jha said the town has been brought down by NTPC engineers as there is no scope of repair and no reverse gear from the present situation.
The NSRC said a rapid subsidence event was triggered between December last week and January first week however the 12-day sinking rate has been rapid as between April 2022 and November 2022, Joshimath saw a slow subsidence of 9cm. The crown of the subsidence is located near Joshimath-Auli road at a height of 2,180m
The National Remote Sensing Centre of the Indian Space Research Organisation has released satellite images of the Uttarakhand town gradually sinking because of land subsidence, and revealed that a rapid subsidence of 5.4cm has been recorded in 12 days between December 27, 2022, and January 8 of this year.
Joshimath Sinking LIVE Updates: In the latest development to the Joshimath crisis, the National Remote Sensing Centre of the Indian Space Research Organisation has released satellite images of the Uttarkhand town revealing that a rapid subsidence of 5.4cm has been recorded in 12 days, between December 27, 2022, and January 8.
As per the NSRC, the 12-day sinking rate has been rapid between April 2022 and November 2022, when Joshimath witnessed a slow subsidence of 9cm. The subsidence zone is located at central Joshimath, including the Army Helipad and Narsingh Mandir, the satellite images revealed.
Meanwhile, as Joshimath continues to look for ways to overcome the crisis, environmental experts say that the town has been brought down by NTPC engineers as there is no scope for repair and no reverse gear from the present situation.
“Joshimath disaster is the result of puncturing of aquifers by the NTPC engineers, by their tunnel-boring machines, through tunneling under Joshimath, muddy waters seeping out from homes and the ground is a testimony of the engineered crime leading to aquifer breaches,” environment expert Vimlendu Jha wrote in a long Twitter thread.
Speaking to the media during an annual press meet, Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Manoj Pande noted that like other residents, structures of the Indian Army in Joshimath have also developed minor cracks and roads have also been damaged slightly.
As of now, the Indian Army has relocated some of its troops from Joshimath as well, but the changes have not dented the accessibility to the border and nearby areas, General Pande said. “In Joshimath, 25-28 buildings developed minor cracks and troops have been temporarily relocated. If there is a need, we can relocate them permanently at Auli, which is at a higher altitude,” the Army Chief said at the press conference.
Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami paid a late-night visit to relief camps in the area on Wednesday and interacted with affected people who were brought there. His visit came even as people continued protests demanding compensation ahead of their homes being razed.
On Thursday morning too, he was in Joshimath and interacted with the media. He said, “I have prayed to God to save all from this problem of sinking. We all must believe that our Joshimath will come out of this.”
An interim assistance of Rs 1.5 lakh is being given to the affected people and details of relief and rehabilitation is being worked out, Dhami said. Compensation will be given in accordance with the market rate, which will be ascertained after taking all the stakeholders into confidence.
It has so far been decided that two hotels – Malari Inn and Mount View – will be demolished, as major cracks have surfaced on their walls and they are leaning towards each other.
