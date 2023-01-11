Joshimath Sinking: Will Assess Load-Bearing Capacity of Mussoorie, Nainital, Says Dhami, Lists Top Priority

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami has said the load-bearing capacity of all regions in the state will be assessed amid relief works in sinking Joshimath.

Speaking exclusively to News18, Dhami said: “We are assessing the load-bearing capacity of towns such as Karnprayag, Mussoorie, Nainital, Pauri, Tehri, etc and, if required, the urban development policy will be reworked."

Several locals have been forced to leave their homes in Joshimath which has been witnessing a surge in incidents of land sinking in the last couple of months. The chief minister, who is in constant touch with the PMO, said Prime Minister Narendra Modi is concerned about the safety of the residents.

“The priority is to move affected locals to safer places. Over 80 families have been evacuated. State and central relief agencies are camping in Joshimath for further assistance" he said.

Dhami toured the town last week and since then, a team of senior state officials is stationed in the town. The chief minister said nearby places such as Pipalkoti are under consideration in a bid to shift and build homes for the affected families.

“Funds won’t be a hurdle in the displacement work. The state will put resources. Besides, the Centre has assured (financial) help," Dhami asserted.

The Joshimath fiasco has kicked off a nationwide debate about whether the NTPC’s 520MW hydropower project is one of the reasons behind the condition of the town which is a ‘muth’ of the Shankaracharya and a strategic point leading towards the India-China border.

The chief minister, however, said it was too early to reach any conclusion on NTPC’s role in the disaster “before the report is prepared by the experts on the reasons behind Joshimath’s present condition".

Over 600 residential and commercial complexes in the town have developed cracks. The administration is ready to demolish two hotels declared ‘unsafe’ by the geological scientists.

Dhami denied when asked if there was a need to evaluate a plan to revamp the Badrinath shrine which is 45 kilometers from Joshimath. He underlined Badrinath’s revamp plan was being executed as per “environmental norms".

In September last year, Uttarakhand State Disaster Management Authority recommended that a proper drainage system is required after Joshimath witnessed cracks in a few buildings.

Dhami said the government has taken note of the recommendations and that the laying of sewage and drainage lines will be done before the onset of monsoons. “We will try and work out whatever is possible to save Joshimath," he told News18.

