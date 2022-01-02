Journalist Says Her Doctored Picture Uploaded on Website to 'Insult Muslim Women'; Seeks Police Action

A female journalist on Saturday filed a complaint with the Delhi Police against unknown persons for allegedly uploading her doctored picture on a website “with the intent of embarrassing and insulting Muslim women". She shared a copy of the complaint, submitted online at south Delhi’s CR Park police station, on her Twitter handle. The woman, who works with an online news portal, sought immediate registration of an FIR and investigation against the unknown set of people who are “seeking to harass and insult Muslim women" on social media and the internet.

“I was shocked to find out this morning that a website/portal called bullibai.github.io (since deleted) had a doctored picture of me in an improper, unacceptable and clearly lewd context. This needs immediate action, as the same is clearly designed to harass me and other similarly situated independent women and journalists," the complaint stated.

“I enclose snapshots of the said tweet directed at me herein as well as of other tweets. The term Bulli bai’ itself seems disrespectful and the content of this website/portal (bullibai.github.io) is clearly aimed at insulting Muslim women as the derogatory term Bulli’ is used exclusively for Muslim women and the entire website seems to have been designed with the intent of embarrassing and insulting Muslim women," she said.

The Delhi Police has responded on Twitter and said that the matter has been taken cognisance of. Concerned officials have been directed to take appropriate action, the police said in the tweet.

Earlier in July, a case was registered by the Cyber Cell of the Delhi Police after it received a complaint about an unidentified group uploading photos of Muslim women on an app.

Delhi Police PRO, Chinmoy Biswal, had said, “Acting on a complaint received on the National Cybercrime Reporting Portal regarding ‘Sulli Deals’ mobile application, a case under section 354-A of the Indian Penal Code has been registered on Wednesday and investigation taken up.

