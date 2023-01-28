Home » News » India » Journalist Tied to Tree, Beaten Over Argument in Madhya Pradesh's Hoshangabad; 6 Arrested | WATCH

Journalist Tied to Tree, Beaten Over Argument in Madhya Pradesh's Hoshangabad; 6 Arrested | WATCH

Videos widely circulated online shows a man tied to a tree and slapped and punched repeatedly by a man while several others stood and watched.

Advertisement

By: News Desk

Edited By: Revathi Hariharan

News18.com

Last Updated: January 28, 2023, 18:36 IST

Madhya Pradesh, India

A case has been registered against the accused under sections related to assault and criminal intimidation. (Photo: @ravindra_devv)
A case has been registered against the accused under sections related to assault and criminal intimidation. (Photo: @ravindra_devv)

A 25-year-old journalist was allegedly tied to a tree and beaten up by a group of men in Madhya Pradesh’s Hoshangabad reportedly over a petty argument.

Videos of the incident that have been widely circulated online shows a man tied to a tree and and slapped, punched repeatedly by a man while several others stood and watched.

According to NDTV, the journalist, Prakash Yadav, works for a local news organisation in Madhya Pradesh and was attacked when he was on his way from work to his village in Kotgaon.

Advertisement
RELATED NEWS

According to the victim, a group of men surrounded Yadav and took him to a farm nearby where he was tied to a tree and beaten. In his FIR, Yadav reportedly said he was assaulted over an argument that he had with one of the accused on January 1. Local media reports suggest that he was beaten for an hour.

Six people involved in the case have been arrested and it seems that the accused had some old rivalry with the victim, a police official told The Times of India . A case has been registered against the accused under sections related to assault and criminal intimidation.

Read all the Latest India News here

Follow us on

About the Author

News DeskThe News Desk is a team of passionate editors and writers who break and analyse ...Read More

first published: January 28, 2023, 18:32 IST
last updated: January 28, 2023, 18:36 IST
Read More

TRENDING NEWS

MORE NEWS

Photogallery

+10PHOTOS

Janhvi Kapoor Makes Jaws Drop Wearing Brown Saree And Nose Pin, Check Out The Diva's Sexy Pictures Draped In The Six Yards

+10PHOTOS

Shah Rukh Khan's Comeback With Pathaan, Naatu Naatu's Oscar Nomination And Other Big Entertainment News From This Week