A report authored by a Punjab Police officer in an Intelligence Bureau e-book has claimed that pro-Khalistani entities (PKEs) are in touch with certain news agencies and journalists who propagate for them.

“PKEs have been found to be using social media platforms like Facebook, YouTube etc. to reach out to public to provide their narratives," the report says. It was published in an e-book which is a compilation of articles by the IB from serving officers.

“Besides, they have been found to be connected to some news agencies/journalists personally who take their interviews and put them on their personal news channels," adds the report by Gulneet Singh Khurana, Punjab IPS officer and SSP.

The officer is tasked with supervising various cases linked to Khalistani terrorism, including the Khalistan Tiger Force.

The report further says that recent trends show the PKEs have been using well-established narco-smuggling network to smuggle arms and ammunition as well for attacks. The officer has also written that Khalistani terrorists are running online propaganda channels and that funds generated through these channels are being used to fund terror.

“Many channels propagating radical ideology are being aired online in India and broadcasted in foreign countries… They are showing content such as interviews of family members of deceased terrorists, ex-terrorists and hardcore radicals. These channels are generating huge amount of funds by getting sponsorships, advertisements etc. There is a huge possibility of diverting these funds for terrorist/radical funding," the report says.

These platforms provide secret encrypted communication. The report adds that when it comes to terrorist abuses of the internet, it is possible to identify six, sometimes overlapping, categories:

propaganda (including recruitment, radicalization and incitement to terrorism)

financing

training

planning (including through secret communication and open-source information)

execution

cyber-attacks

Compendium of Articles Removed

The secretariat of the Director-General conference on Wednesday removed the compendium of articles after reports of Superintendent of Police (Leh-Ladakh) PD Nitya’s write-up on India losing a certain area in the Line of Actual Control (LAC) came out. Now, only the compendium of articles for 2021 is available.

Nitya had in her contributory article for 2022 said India lost its presence in 26 of the 65 Patrolling Points (PPs) in eastern Ladakh, which were patrolled regularly by the Indian troops earlier.

However, the government site where the compendium has been uploaded carries a disclaimer which reads: “The views expressed in these papers are solely the opinions and understanding of the individual authors. This in no way conveys stand of any institution."

