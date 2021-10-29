Mumbai Drugs Case: Juhi Chawla Signs Rs 1 Lakh Bail Surety for Aryan Khan in Court

Actress Juhu Chawla on Friday signed the Rs one lakh bail bond for Shah Rukh Khan‘s son Aryan Khan at the NDPS court after the Bombay High Court made available its operative order. Khan and two co-accused Arbaaz Merchant and Munmun Dhamecha were granted bail after they were arrested in the drugs-on-cruise case.

Chawla, a close friend of Shah Rukh Khan was the surety for Aryan Khan, his lawyer Satish Maneshinde was quoted as saying, “She (Juhi Chawla) knows him from birth as they are professionally associated."

Maneshinde told News18 the NDPS court has accepted Aryan Khan’s surety signed by Juhi Chawla. “My papers are complete," he said.

In the five-page order, the high court said that Aryan Khan and his two co-accused Arbaaz Merchant and Munmun Dhamecha, who were also granted bail, shall be released on a personal bond of Rs one lakh each with one or two sureties of the same amount.

“We have received the order of the High Court. The process in on. Once the judge accepts the surety, then we will proceed with other formalities…all should be done by today evening," Manshinde had told ANI.

As per the conditions set by the high court, the trio will have to surrender their passports before the special NDPS court and shall not leave India without taking permission from the special court and that they will have to attend the NCB office each Friday to mark their presence.

The single bench of Justice Sambre had on Thursday granted bail to Aryan Khan, 25 days after he was arrested during a drug raid on a cruise ship off the Mumbai coast.

(With inputs from agencies)

