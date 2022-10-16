‘Jungle Raj’ 2.0? Passengers on Delhi-Kolkata Duronto Express Robbed at Gunpoint in Bihar; FIR Lodged

In a terrifying case of theft, some miscreants entered the Delhi-Kolkata Duronto Express on Sunday and looted some passengers of their valuables, by holding them at gunpoint. The incident took place at around 3 am, and sources said that chains were snatched by 5 or 6 miscreants who barged into the moving train.

As per the Police, the train was passing through Bihar’s Bakhtiarpur when the snatching incident took place.

Upon reaching Howrah, the affected passengers lodged a complaint with the Government Railway Police (GRP). Another FIR was filed at the Danapur GRP, sources said.

The incident is a stark reminder of the lawlessness that was rampant during the 1990s when the RJD governed Bihar. The opposition dubbed the Lalu-Rabri regime as ‘Jungle Raj’ when kidnapping, loot, robberies, murder and extortion were daily affairs in the state.

When asked about the incident, Birendra Kumar, Eastern Rail CPRO said, “Although the exact number is not known, there were around 5 or 6 miscreants in the Duronto Express. They snatched valuables off of some passengers and ran away while the train was still in motion." He further said that an FIR was lodged by the passengers, and some complaints were registered on the Railway Police website.

Contrary to claims that passengers were looted at gunpoint, Kumar said, “Arms were not used by the miscreants, and the passengers were asleep when the theft took place."

“Taking cognizance of the matter, an investigation has been initiated. We are looking into the CCTV footage, and the rest of the information will be shared as soon as possible," he said.

