'Jungle Raj' Returns in Bihar? Rape, Murder, Loot, Kidnapping, Jailbreak, Extortion Around Patna in Single Day

Amid allegations by BJP of ‘Jungle Raj’ (lawlessness) returning to Bihar, cases of loot, extortion, rape, murder and jailbreak have been reported in a single day from in and around Patna and adjoining districts.

While a case of kidnapping was reported from Patna’s Kankarbagh, an incident of robbery was reported from Income Tax roundabout of the city on the same day a cases of extortion, rape, murder and jailbreak were reported from nearby towns.

The incidents come in the backdrop of Chief Minister Nitish Kumar facing BJP’s criticism over ‘Jungle Raj’ (lawlessness) returning to Bihar with the Mahagathbandhan (Grand Alliance) government coming to power.

Responding to the BJP’s jibe last week, CM Nitish Kumar had said “Stray incidents are not a reflection of the overall law and order situation in the state. What Jungle Raj? Maintaining law and order has been the priority of our government. There is Janta Raj".

The CRIME CASES IN AND AROUND PATNA

>Kidnapping

Hospital manager Ravi Ranjan and staff Subhash were kidnapped from Kankarbagh in Patna. Police reached the spot on being informed of the incident and launched an investigation. Kidnappers demanded a ransom of Rs 10 lakh after being abducting the hospital manager in Swift Dzire car. Police, with the help of tower location, nabbed the three kidnappers from Chapra and both the victims were safely rescued.

>Loot:

An incident of robbery was reported at income tax roundabout in Patna. Rs 2 lakh was reportedly looted by criminals from railway personnel. The place of loot was just 100 metres from Kotwali police station.

>Extortion:

In Muzaffarpur, a case of extortion of Rs 1.5 crore from a textile merchant was reported on Wednesday. As per reports, extortionists barged in to textile merchant’s shop with pistols and asked for protection money on gunpoint.

The extortionists took the name of Muzaffarpur SSP and asked the textile merchant to open the locked shop and threatened him that he would be killed if he does not give Rs 1.5 crore as protection money.

The textile merchant, Ranjan Kumar, has lodged an FIR in connection with the matter.

>Rape:

A minor girl was raped in a hotel after running away from home in Danapur town of Patna. The family reportedly caught the accused and handed him over to the police. A case has been registered in Danapur police station in connection with the matter.

>Murder:

A silk trader in Bhagalpur, Mohammad Afzal, was shot dead at Nathnagar’s KB Lal Road by unidentified assailants on Wednesday. Police has launched an investigation into the matter.

Reports said that locals were angered as police took half an hour to reach the spot despite a police station being just 300 metres away from the incident site.

>Jailbreak

In Darbhanga, three juveniles ran away from the Children’s Improvement Home by breaking the lock of the grill of their cell. The in-charge of the children’s correctional home gave information to the Laheriasarai police station regarding the jailbreak.

Begusarai Mass Shooting

The crime incidents in and around Patna come right when the state is shocked over an incident of mass shooting in Begusarai on Tuesday.

One person was killed and 11 others critically injured as two motorcycle-borne gunmen went on a rampage in Bihar’s Begusarai district, firing indiscriminately at people in crowded areas, police said.

The gunmen opened fire at Malhipur Chowk in Begusarai town on Tuesday evening, targeting shops in the busy area, a police officer said. Panicked people started running for their lives, while shopkeepers fled leaving shops open.

Seven police personnel in Bihar’s Begusarai were suspended on Wednesday for the lapse in duty over the incident. Additional Director General of Police (HQ) Jitendra Singh Gangwar said the police personnel were on patrolling duty and were suspended as they could not stop the two gunmen who went on a shooting spree in Begusarai on Tuesday.

ALSO READ: Begusarai Firing: Nitish Kumar Smells ‘Conspiracy’, Says Backward Castes and Muslims Targeted

A hunt is on to nab the two gunmen, who are yet to be identified, he said. Those suspended were lower-rank police personnel, not above that of assistant sub-inspector (ASI).

Union Minister Giriraj Singh, the MP of Begusarai, alleged that whenever a ‘Mahagathbandan’ government comes to power in Bihar, the law and order situation starts deteriorating. “Chief Minister Nitish Kumar terms ‘jungle raj’ as ‘janta raj’, which is ridiculous. He is working under the pressure of the RJD leaders in the state," Singh said after reaching Patna.

(With PTI inputs)

