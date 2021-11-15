Just Tea or Tea & Cashews? UP BJP Chief's 'Formula' for Party Workers to Woo Dalits Ahead of 2022 Polls

Swatantra Dev Singh, Uttar Pradesh’s BJP chief on Sunday told BJP’s party workers from ‘upper-caste’ and Other Backward Class (OBC) backgrounds that they should convince Dalits to vote for the party by having tea and eating lunch with them. Singh reportedly made this appeal at the party’s OBC Samajik Pratinidhi Sammelan [Society Representatives of OBCs] and the Vaishya Vyapari Sammelan.

According to an Indian Express report, at the second gathering, the state BJP chief told the audience to convince Dalits that voting isn’t done in the name of caste but it is done for ‘Rashtravaad (nationalism). He urged party workers to have tea with 10 to 100 Dalit families to prove this point.

According to the report, Singh told the party workers that if during their visits to the Dalit households, they are offered tea, it means that they are welcomed and their ‘stature is okay’. He further stated that during these visits if a party worker is offered cashew with tea, it means that the party worker’s ‘stature has grown in the eyes of that particular family. And if a party worker is offered lunch along with tea by any Dalit family, then ‘it is confirmed that the family has got associated with the BJP’.

“If you visit a home for 10 days and you are not offered tea and driven away, then keep trying to get tea offered there. You have to visit a thousand times. Your visits will make the party stronger and you will also become a tall leader," Indian Express quoted Singh saying.

