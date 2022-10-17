Justice DY Chandrachud Appointed Chief Justice of India, To Take Charge on Nov 9: Law Minister

The President of India has appointed Justice Dhananjaya Y Chandrachud as the Chief Justice of India with effect from November 9, Law Minister Kiren Rijiju announced on Monday. With this, Justice Chandrachud will assume charge as the 50th Chief Justice of India on November 9, a day after incumbent CJI Justice Uday Umesh Lalit demits office on attaining the age of 65.

“In exercise of the power conferred by the Constitution of India, Hon’ble President appoints Dr. Justice DY Chandrachud, Judge, Supreme Court as the Chief Justice of India with effect from 9th November, 22," Kiren Rijiju said in a tweet.

Chief Justice of India U U Lalit had recommended to the Centre the name of the senior-most Supreme Court judge Justice Dhananjaya Y Chandrachud as his successor.

Who is Justice DY Chandrachud?

Justice Chandrachud is the son of the longest-serving Chief Justice of India, YV Chandrachud who was the head of the judiciary from February 22, 1978 to July 11, 1985.

He served as the Additional Solicitor General of India in 1998 and was a judge of the Bombay High Court from March 29, 2000 until his appointment as the Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court in 2013. He has been associated with the Bombay High Court too and was elevated as a judge in the Supreme Court in 2016.

He completed his BA with Honours in Economics from St Stephen’s College, New Delhi followed by LLB from Campus Law Centre, Delhi University. He obtained his LLM degree and a Doctorate in Juridical Sciences (SJD) from Harvard Law School, USA.

Some of his notable judgments include the landmark Ayodhya land dispute, Aaddhar Act, decriminalising section 377, Sabarimala temple case, Bhima Koregaon arrests, right to privacy, gender justice. In a recent path-breaking judgement, Justice Chandrachud expanded the scope under the Termination of Pregnancy (MTP) Act stating unmarried women are entitled to seek abortion in the term between 20-24 weeks of pregnancy.

Justice DY Chandrachud will have a tenure of two years as CJI and is slated to retire on November 10, 2024.

