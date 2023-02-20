Home » News » India » Justice Sanjaya Kumar Mishra Takes Oath as New Chief Justice of Jharkhand HC

Justice Sanjaya Kumar Mishra Takes Oath as New Chief Justice of Jharkhand HC

Chief Minister Hemant Soren, his cabinet colleagues, several judges and senior government officials attended the swearing-in ceremony

PTI

Last Updated: February 20, 2023, 13:43 IST

Ranchi, India

Justice Sanjaya Kumar Mishra, 61, was earlier a judge at the Uttarakhand High Court (Image/ PTI)
Justice Sanjaya Kumar Mishra, 61, was earlier a judge at the Uttarakhand High Court (Image/ PTI)

Justice Sanjaya Kumar Mishra took oath as the 14th chief justice of the Jharkhand High Court on Monday.

Governor CP Radhakrishnan administered the oath of office to Mishra at the Raj Bhavan here.

Chief Minister Hemant Soren, his cabinet colleagues, several judges and senior government officials attended the swearing-in ceremony.

The post of the chief justice of the Jharkhand High Court was lying vacant after the superannuation of justice Ravi Ranjan on December 19, 2022.

The Union Ministry of Law and Justice on February 17 issued a notification regarding the appointment of justice Mishra as the chief justice of the high court.

Mishra, 61, was earlier a judge at the Uttarakhand High Court.

first published: February 20, 2023, 12:19 IST
last updated: February 20, 2023, 13:43 IST
