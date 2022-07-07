'Kaali' Poster Controversy: Dakshineswar Temple's Fake Twitter Account Stirs Fresh Row, Police Probe On

Amid controversy over Canada-based filmmaker Leena Manimekalai’s documentary “Kaali", a Twitter account claiming to be of the Kolkata-based Dakshineswar temple on Thursday stirred a row after it condemned the poster showing the goddess holding a cigarette but said that in many places “maa is given alcohol and goats are sacrificed".

In a tweet, the Twitter account claiming to be Dakhineswar Kali Temple said, “we are all worshipers of Maa Kali" and accepted that in many places, “maa is given alcohol and goats are sacrificed," but holding a cigarette is “highly reprehensible. We are strongly opposed to it."

Manimekalai kicked up a huge row recently after tweeting a poster of her documentary which showed an actress dressed as Hindu goddess Kali smoking and holding an LGBTQ flag. Madhya Pradesh police on Thursday sent a legal notice to Twitter, asking it to remove access to the `objectionable’ content. The notice said the content was unlawful" as per section 295-A of the IPC (hurting religious feelings), under which First Information Reports (FIRs) were registered against Manimekalai in Bhopal and Ratlam on Wednesday. Twitter should “expeditiously remove access to the aforesaid illegal material/content" within 36 hours “without vitiating the evidence in any manner," the notice added.

In another tweet, it further said, “As we said before, we still say that there are many places where worship is done with wine, that is the rule there. But what is shown in the much-discussed poster is never acceptable. The Dakshineshwar Kali Temple strongly condemned the incident. We made our position clear."

The tweets using the hashtag #KaaliPosterControversy had more than 2,307 followers and went viral on social media. The account was later deleted.

Dakhineswar Temple authority secretary and trustee Kushal Choudhury however denied the statement and said the trust doesn’t operate the Twitter account. “This is not right. We have sent our complaint to the police and hope that action will be taken," the temple authority also said that they have uploaded a statement regarding the incident on their website.

Police is investigating the matter, DC Barrackpur Ajay Prasad told News18

“We have received a complaint of impersonation and we are investigating the matter." Since a huge number of devotees followers are there for Dakhineswar, the temple authorities are trying to campaign this in every way so that this fake news is not spread.

