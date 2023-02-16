The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) on Friday said that situation continues to be challenging to resume the Kailash Manasarovar Yatra in Tibet, which has been on hold for the past three years due to Covid-19.

The situation continues to be challenging with international travel restrictions still in place, the MEA said.

Before resuming the yatra, the safety and security of Yatris (pilgrims) is the primary pre-condition, Minister of State for External Affairs, V Murleedharan said in Rajya Sabha.

The Centre is closely monitoring the situation and is expected to make an announcement regarding the resumption of the Yatra soon.

Advertisement

What is the Kailash Manasarovar Yatra?

The Kailash Manasarovar Yatra is a pilgrimage and an important cultural and religious event for Indians.

The Ministry of External Affairs organizes the Kailash Manasarovar Yatra every year, between June and September. This is done through two official routes - the Lipulekh Pass in Uttarakhand and Nathu La Pass in Sikkim.

The ministry works in cooperation with the state governments of Delhi, Uttarakhand, and Sikkim, as well as the Indo-Tibetan Border Police.

While the government does not provide any direct monetary subsidy to individual pilgrims, the Ministry of External Affairs provides assistance on a self-financing basis.

This assistance includes facilities like transportation, accommodation, food, medical tests, and guides, among others.

The ministry also coordinates with the Government of the People’s Republic of China, as well as various Indian agencies, for the smooth conduct of the Yatra.

In case of a medical emergency, a provision for air-lifting pilgrims by helicopter is also made on the Indian side.

Advertisement

How many pilgrims undertake the yatra?

The number of pilgrims to undertake the yatra in 2019, the last year before it was shut due to the pandemic were 1,346. This number has only increased with time, in 2015, 999 yatris undertook it, and subsequently the number of pilgrims were 2016 (983), 2017 (919) and 2018 (1,328).

Despite the challenges posed by the pandemic, the devotees remain hopeful of the Yatra’s resumption soon.

Advertisement

The Yatris are eagerly waiting for the opportunity to undertake this sacred pilgrimage once again.

Read all the Latest India News here