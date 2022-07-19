Kallakurichi Violence: SC Turns Down Father's Plea to Stay Repeat Autopsy of Deceased Girl

The Supreme Court on Tuesday rejected the victim’s father’s plea to stay the re-postmortem of the Class 12 student who was found dead at a private school in Kallakurichi in Tamil Nadu.

The Madras High Court on Monday had ordered a re-postmortem on the body of the 17-year-old girl, whose death had sparked off the violence in Tamil Nadu on July 17.

The victim’s father had wanted a doctor of his choice to be included in the panel constituted by the HC for re-postmortem. But the High Court had turned down the plea to include a doctor of his choice to participate in the re-postmortem.

The judge said the post-mortem should be conducted by a team of three doctors to be appointed by him and it must be videographed. If he wants, the girl’s father can also be allowed along with his counsel, the judge added.

Advertisement

The protests against the death of the girl turned violent, witnessing arson while some police personnel sustained injuries. Police had to fire in the air to restrain the violent mobs and prohibitory orders were clamped. With the arrival of police reinforcements from nearby regions, the situation gradually returned to normal.

The Madras High Court had also directed the state police chief to constitute a special investigation team (SIT) to identify the rioters and take stern action against them.

The police should control such incidents with iron hand and take stringent action against the rioters, the judge said while passing interim orders on writ petitions from P Ramalingam, the father of the deceased girl.

State Home Secretary Phanindra Reddy had said that the investigation of the case will be conducted from all angles and requested the public to maintain calm.

“The government’s aim is to clarify all doubts in this case. We are assuring that probe will be conducted from all angles in this case. We appeal to the public not to indulge in acts of violence and not pay heed to rumours," Reddy said.

Advertisement

The investigation into the girl’s death was transferred to the CB-CID, Director General of Police C Sylendra Babu said. As many as 70 men who were involved in the violence and 2 men and a woman holding senior positions in the school management have all been arrested, Babu said.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News, watch Top Videos and Live TV here.