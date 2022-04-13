Kambhat Violence: 3 Maulvis Among 5 Accused of Plotting Riot During Ram Navami Rally, Police Say

The communal clashes that broke out in Khambhat city during Ram Navami processions, leaving one person dead was a conspiracy by three Maulvis and two other accused, Gujarat Police told News18 India.

Police said Mustakim Maulvi, and his two brothers Mateen and Mohsin were key conspirators and planned a plot to incite riots by pelting stones during the Ram Navami procession on Sunday. The two other accused are Razak Ayub and Hussain Hashemsha Diwan and they are facing charges of inciting violence by stone-pelting and arson.

The investigation team found the conspiracy was plotted on Saturday, the day permission for the Nav Navami procession was granted by district authorities. The clerics gathered at least five people each from outside and stones, and other items aimed to cause maximum damage were collected for the violent acts during the procession.

Officials said the conspiracy to pelt stones was carried out after the procession reached the mosque in the region. The people mobilised for the stone pelting were also assured by the accused that they will not face any charges and will be provided legal support if caught, police said.

Money was collected on claims of police atrocities to help the accused. An investigation is underway to probe where the money was collected, officials said.

A 65-year-old man was found dead on the spot in Khambhat, where two groups pelted each other with stones after a clash broke out between them during a Ram Navami procession on Sunday. Another person was injured and a few shop cabins were set on fire by the miscreants during the incident. The situation was brought under control by police after using tear gas shells.

