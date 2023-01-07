Kanjhawala Case: Victim Met With Accident 6 Months Ago Too, Was Inebriated, Says Hosp Report

Amid developments in the investigation of the hit-and-run case of Delhi’s Sultanpuri, a purported video and a hospital report of an accident that took place six months ago said to be of Anjali has surfaced. As per the report, the 20-year-old, who was killed in a hit-and-drag case in Sultanpuri in the early hours of January 1, had allegedly been in an accident six months earlier as well.

Medical tests during that time had revealed that she had been under the influence of alcohol, as per sources. The report, from Guru Gobind Singh Government Hospital, has been accessed by the Delhi police probing the case.

Anjali Singh, 20, was killed after being hit and dragged by a car for 12 km from Sultanpuri to Kanjhawala in outer Delhi on New Year. Her friend, Nidhi, who was riding pillion on her scooter at the time of the accident, has claimed she fell to the side and fled the spot after the accident because she was “scared".

The Delhi Police have arrested Deepak Khanna (26), Amit Khanna (25), Krishan (27), Mithun (26), and Manoj Mittal in the case. Additionally, the police have nabbed two accomplices in the case — Ashutosh Bhardwaj, the brother-in-law of the owner of the car that allegedly dragged 20-year-old Anjali Singh to her death in Kanjhawala and Ankush Khanna, who allegedly tried to cover up the incident along with the former, officials said on Friday morning.

Furthermore, police sources on Saturday said that Nidhi, the prime witness in the case had earlier been involved in a drug smuggling case and had been arrested.

