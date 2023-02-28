Home » News » India » Kanjhawala Case: Court Extends Judicial Custody of Five Accused by 14 Days

Kanjhawala Case: Court Extends Judicial Custody of Five Accused by 14 Days

Delhi Police recently invoked Section 302 (murder) of the Indian Penal Code in the case. Initially, the accused were charged with culpable homicide not amounting to murder and rash driving on public way

Advertisement

PTI

Last Updated: February 28, 2023, 23:20 IST

New Delhi, India

Anjali Singh (20) was killed in the early hours of the new year day after her scooter was hit by a car, which dragged her for more than 12 kilometres from Sultanpuri to Kanjhawala. (Photo: PTI)
Anjali Singh (20) was killed in the early hours of the new year day after her scooter was hit by a car, which dragged her for more than 12 kilometres from Sultanpuri to Kanjhawala. (Photo: PTI)

A Delhi court on Tuesday extended by 14 days the judicial custody of five accused in the Kanjhawala case in which a 20-year-old woman was dragged to death under a car.

Police had arrested the five accused — Deepak Khanna (26), Amit Khanna (25), Krishan (27), Mithun (26) and Manoj Mittal — in the case on January 2.

Metropolitan Magistrate Sanya Dalal extended their judicial custody by 14 days after they were produced before the court.

Two other co-accused, Ashutosh Bhardwaj and Ankush, were earlier granted bail by the court. The bail plea of Deepak Khanna was rejected by a sessions court.

Advertisement

Anjali Singh (20) was killed in the early hours of New Year’s Day after her scooter was hit by a car which dragged her for more than 12 kilometres from Sultanpur to Kanjhawala.

Delhi Police recently invoked Section 302 (murder) of the Indian Penal Code in the case. Initially, the accused were charged with culpable homicide not amounting to murder and rash driving on public way.

Read all the Latest India News here

(This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed)

Follow us on

  • Tags:
first published: February 28, 2023, 23:20 IST
last updated: February 28, 2023, 23:20 IST
Read More

TRENDING NEWS

Photogallery

+10PHOTOS

Alaya F Looks Smoking Hot In Bold Black Bikini, Check Out The Young Diva's Sexy Bikini Pictures

+10PHOTOS

Palak Tiwari Oozes Oomph In Purple Body-hugging Top, Check Out The Diva's Hot And Sexy Pictures