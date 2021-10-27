Kannada Rajyotsava 2021: 5 Lakh Performers to Sing Together for Karnataka Formation Day Celebrations on Oct 28

The upcoming Kannada Rajyotsava is expected to witness a record as five lakh people from across the world will sing iconic Kannada songs penned by three poets. The mega event will take place on October 28 at around 1000 locations from where all the participants will sing in unison, reported The New Indian Express. Week-long celebrations have been planned for Kannada Rajyotsava which falls on November 1, and this unique event is also a part of it.

November 1 is celebrated as the Karnataka formation day or Kannada Rajyotsava. On November 1, 1956, all the Kannada-speaking regions of South India were merged to form the state of Karnataka.

The mega-event involving more than five lakh people will see participation from Kannada organisations from other countries as well. Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai and his ministers will take part in Kannadakkagi Naavu, which is being organised by the Department of Kannada and Culture, outside Vidhana Soudha - the state assembly.

While a number of foreign Kannada organisations will join the celebrations online, school and college students, and other people will sing in front of the Mysore Palace, Hampi and other cultural sites. Other venues for the mega-event include the Bengaluru airport, Udupi Sri Krishna Mandira, Siddaganga Mutt and Chitradurga fort.

The state government has directed all the DCs and CEOs to make proper arrangements at the dedicated sites to allow performers to sing Kuvempu’s “Baarisu Kannada Dimdimava’’, Nisar Ahmed’s “Jogada Siri’’ and Hamsalekha’s “Huttidare Kannada Naadalli Huttabeku’’ at 11 am on October 28.

Kannada Rajyotsava is a government holiday in Karnataka where people come together to celebrate the special day. According to a report in The Hindu, the state government has planned several other programs to celebrate Kannada Rajyotsava. Deputy Commissioner of Dharwad, Nitesh Patil, said a procession of tableaux of various departments will be taken out to highlight the various government schemes.

