Kanpur Health Worker Protesting with Toddler in Arms Thrashed by Cop, Video Goes Viral

A health worker, who was among the several others protesting against hospital administration, was brutally beaten up by a cop while the former was holding the hand of his toddler in Kanpur.

The incident was caught on camera and the footage went viral.

The SP of Kanpur said that the investigation of the case has been handed over to the ASP. To ensure a fair investigation, the accused SHO (Akbarpur) Vinod Kumar Mishra has been sent to the lines.

In the district hospital of Kanpur Dehat, Group D staff members were sitting on a dharna as none of their demands were being accepted by top officials. The OPD operations were also disrupted for about one hour.

The Health Department’s CMS Vandana Singh had called the District Magistrate and cops against the protesters. A complaint was given in Akbarpur Kotwali and when the police reached the hospital, the cops allegedly began beating up the people in the sit-in. Some pedestrians were also hit during the clash.

A tweet from the official handle of UP Police said, “A video of police lathi charging a man holding a child has come to light. Such conduct on the part of police personnel despite repeated instructions to respect the dignity of every citizen is not acceptable. Prima-facie report from the district police reveals that some protestors had locked the OPD of the district hospital and disrupted its services. The police were attacked when they went to restore the order on the request of the Chief Medical Superintendent following which use of mild force was done which is no justification for the insensitivity by the policeman. ADG Zone Kanpur has been directed to get the matter enquired and take the appropriate action against the guilty policemen."

