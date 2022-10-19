Kanpur: Medical College Offers Breast Cancer Treatment at Re 1 Using Latest Technique

Breast cancer is one of the most common cancers among women. However,

the treatment for breast cancer can be extremely expensive, and because of this many underprivileged people are left without proper care and a chance at a healthy life. Now, with an aim to give affordable healthcare to all, Ganesh Shankar Vidyarthi Memorial (GVSM) Medical College in Kanpur has taken the initiative to perform breast cancer treatment at the cost of just Re 1.

The promising doctors of the medical college are treating breast cancer patients with the onco-mammoplasty technique.

Explaining how the new treatment works, Dr Sanjay Kala, Principal, GSVM Medical College, said that through the onco-mammoplasty technique, only the infected part of the breast is removed from the patient’s body. “This removed part is then reshaped by volume replacement method," he said.

Advertisement

Dr Kala noted that due to breast removal, women often go into depression, but with the new technology, this could be prevented.

Surgery was performed on a 48-year-old patient through this technique, which was successful, he added.

Along with Dr Kala, plastic surgeons Dr Prem Shankar, Dr Shubham, and Dr Puneet of GVSM Medical College were also involved in this operation.

Talking about the cost of medical treatment, Dr Kala said that breast cancer treatment at private hospitals generally costs around Rs 5 lakh to 10 lakh.

“Specialty of getting treatment in a medical college is that here you will have to fill out a form of Re 1 and the rest all the treatment will be taken care of by the hospital. Apart from this, the benefits of many government schemes are also being given directly to the patients," he said.

Read all the Latest News India and Breaking News here