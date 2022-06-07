Kanpur Police Probing Role of Man who Printed Posters for Protest; 3 with PFI Links Held, One Absconding

Hours after Kanpur Police arrested the owner of Roma Printers who printed the posters of ‘bazaar bandh’ for Hayat Zafar Hashmi, the main accused of the Kanpur violence, police are probing his role in the clashes.

“We are analysing printing press owner Shankar Lal Ramani’s intentions, whether it was mala fide or not. Steps will be taken after investigation," Kanpur Joint Commissioner Anand Prakash Tiwari said, according to India Today.

Shankar, the owner of Roma Printers located in Brahmanagar locality, allegedly printed the posters without completing the formalities. However, he claimed that he had just printed 20 posters and was not aware where the remaining posters were printed.

Around 1,000 posters were printed asking people to observe a strike in protest against the controversial remarks made by BJP spokesperson, had been put up in various localities in Kanpur after which violence erupted in Beconganj.

A total of 50 people have been arrested so far in the case, according to the Kanpur Joint Commissioner. More arrests are expected in the coming days.

During the investigation, the name of PFI has also emerged in the violence and three people from the organisation have been arrested, while one is fleeing.

Violent clashes and stone-pelting were reported in Kanpur last Friday after a ground of Mulaims called to shut down shops at the Parade Market over BJP leader Nupur Sharma’s controversial remarks about the Prophet Mohammed.

