A 45-year-old woman and her 20-year-old daughter allegedly self-immolated during an anti-encroachment drive in a village in Kanpur Dehat district of Uttar Pradesh on Monday.

The incident took place when district administration and revenue officials had gone to Madauli village in the district to remove encroachments from a “gram samaj" land, a police official said.

The deceased have been identified as Pramila Dixit (45) and her daughter Neha (20).

Rura Station House Officer (SHO) Dinesh Gautam and Pramila’s husband, Gendan Lal, sustained burn injuries when they tried to save the victims, he added.

The victims’ family members allegedly beat up Lekhpal (revenue officer) Ashok Singh, following which the anti-encroachment team members fled the spot.

The victims’ family members also put forward their demand before District Magistrate (DM) Neha Jain and Superintendent of Police (SP) BBGTS Murthy for the registration of an FIR against Sub-Divisional Magistrate (Maitha) Gyaneshwar Prasad, Lekhpal Singh and others.

Additional Director General of Police (Kanpur zone) Alok Singh, along with Divisional Commissioner Raj Shekhar, visited the village.

Officials said locals had made a complaint to the District Magistrate against Lal for “encroaching" the “gram samaj" land.

The SP said officials had gone to the village to carry out an anti-encroachment drive when the mother-daughter duo immolated themselves inside their hut.

“We have reached the spot and a probe is on," the officer said.

The Samajwadi Party blamed the “insensitive" administration for the “murders".

“Under the Yogi (Adityanath) government, Brahmin families are targeted and such incidents are taking place selectively. Like Dalits and backwards, Brahmins are also a target of atrocities of the Yogi government," the party said in a tweet in Hindi.

