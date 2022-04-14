Karauli Violence Updates: In Overnight Rejig, 69 IAS Officers Transferred, Including Karauli, Alwar Collectors

Karauli Violence Updates: In a midnight rejig, Karauli and Alwar collectors were removed while at least 67 other IAS officers were replaced. Gaurav Goel will now be the secretary to Rajasthan chief minister Ashok Gehlot and Ravi Jain will replace Goel as Jaipur Development Authority’s commissioner.

The reshuffle is said to be an aftermath of the Karauli violence. On April 2, a fight between two communities had broken out in the town, where about 35 people were injured and shops and houses of more than 80 people were burnt in arson.

The violence started when some participants of a bike rally — carried out on the occasion of Hindu New Year — raised provoking slogans passing through a Muslim-dominated area, which was responded with heavy stone pelting from nearby houses, the state police chief had said.

BJP MP Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore on Wednesday accused the Rajasthan government of working against a particular religion by imposing prohibitory orders after the communal riots. The Congress government in Rajasthan on Saturday issued guidelines asking organisers to furnish details of the contents that will be played on loud speakers in processions and rallies.

“The state government is working against a particular religion by imposing prohibitory orders. Karauli violence is condemnable," Rathore, the BJP MP from Jaipur (Rural) constituency told reporters.

As an army man, I cannot believe that the Rajasthan Police was not aware of the conspiracy behind the violence. The incident happened due to the politics of the Congress, Rathore, a retired colonel, said.

Rathore, who is also the national spokesperson of the BJP, said the saffron party was trying to bring truth out in the open but the Rajasthan government was preventing it from doing so by stopping its leaders and workers from visiting Karauli. BJP MP Tejasvi Surya, party’s Rajasthan chief Satish Poonia and Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM) workers on their way to Karauli were on Wednesday stopped near Mahua on the Jaipur-Agra highway, with the authorities citing law and order concerns.

Comparing Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot to Aurangzeb, Surya accused the Congress the “modern-day Muslim League" of committing atrocities on Hindus. Surya, who is also the chief of the BJYM, the BJP’s youth wing, at a press conference said they oppose the “appeasement policy" of the ruling Congress in Rajasthan.

He said, “This is Rajasthan and not Afghanistan. The state government should stop giving second grade treatment to Hindus. I condemn the anti-Hindu and anti-India policy of the state." Today’s Congress is the “modern-day Muslim League", he said. “The way Indian Muslim League was dividing Hindus and committing atrocities against them, today Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi and Ashok Gehlot are continuing the same tradition," Surya alleged. According to Surya, Hindus had brought idols from Mathura’s Madan Mohan temple to Karauli 300 years ago when Mughal ruler Aurangzeb launched an attack.

