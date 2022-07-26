Kargil Vijay Diwas 2022: Prez Murmu, Rajnath Singh, 3 Service Chiefs Pay Tributes to Kargil War Heroes

India on Tuesday is commemorating 23 years of its victory over Pakistan in the Kargil War of 1999, saluting the sacrifices and valour of the fallen heroes in recapturing several mountain at the Indian side of the Line of Control (LoC) in Kargil that the Pakistani forces had illegally occupied.

Kargil Vijay Diwas or Kargil Victory Day is the celebration of India’s historic win against Pakistan on July 26, 1999.

The Indian Army successfully removed Pakistani forces who were illegally occupying a hilltop at the LoC at Kargil, Ladakh. To commemorate this victory and remember those who sacrificed their lives for this country, Kargil Vijay Diwas is celebrated annually in India on July 26.

The Kargil war began on May 8, 1999 in the Kargil district and other flashpoints along the LoC after Pakistani troops infiltrated India. Months before the war, the intruders had crossed into Indian territory across the LoC and occupied fortified defences overlooking the NH 1A in Kargil’s Drass and Batalik Sectors of Ladakh region with a nefarious aim of dominating all military and civil movement on the highway.

Advertisement

On Tuesday morning, a wreath laying ceremony was held at Kargil War Memorial in Drass to pay tribute to soldiers who lost their lives in the 1999 Kargil War.

Meanwhile, Speaking at the commemoration ceremony of ‘Kargil Vijay Diwas’ in Jammu on Sunday, Rajnath Singh had said that Pakistan-Occupied Kashmir (PoK) is an integral part of India, adding that India has become a strong and confident nation, which is well-equipped to protect its people from anyone who tries to cast an evil eye.

Track Latest Updates in Kargil Vijay Diwas:

-Three Service Chiefs Lay Wreaths at National War Memorial in Delhi

The three service chiefs - Army chief General Manoj Pande, Navy chief Admiral R Hari Kumar and Air Force chief Air Chief Marshal VR Chaudhari - laid wreaths at the National War Memorial in Delhi on Kargil Vijay Diwas.

Advertisement

-Visuals from Kargil War Memorial

Advertisement

-President Murmu Pays Tributes to Soldiers to Fallen Heroes of Kargil War

President Droupadi Murmu extended her tributes on the occasion of Kargil Vijay Diwas on Tuesday.

She wrote on Twitter: “Kargil Vijay Diwas is a symbol of extraordinary valour, and determination of our Armed forces. I bow to all the brave soldiers who laid down their lives to protect Mother India. All the countrymen will always be indebted to him and his family members. Jai Hind!"

Advertisement

-Rajnath Singh Pays Tributes to Bravery, Courage & Sacrifice of Armed Forces

Extending his greetings on Kargil Vijay Diwas, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh took to Twitter and said that India salutes the bravery, courage and sacrifice of our armed forces.

Advertisement

“They fought valiantly in extremely harsh conditions to defend our motherland. Their act of valour & indomitable spirit will remain etched forever as a defining moment in India’s history," Singh added.

Minister of External Affairs S Jaishankar also paid his tributes. “Join the nation in saluting the valor and sacrifices of our brave Armed Forces on Kargil Vijay Diwas. Their courage and commitment keeps the nation safe and secure," he wrote on Twitter.

-Wreath Laying Ceremony Held at Kargil War Memorial in Drass

A wreath laying ceremony was held at Kargil War Memorial in Drass to pay tribute to soldiers who lost their lives in the 1999 Kargil War.

-Wreath Laying Ceremony Held at Balidan Stambh in Jammu

Wreath laying ceremony was held at Balidan Stambh in Jammu on Tuesday to pay tribute to soldiers who lost their lives in the 1999 Kargil War.

-PoK an Integran Part of India, Says Rajnath Singh

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Sunday said that Pakistan-Occupied Kashmir (PoK) is an integral part of India, adding that India has become a strong and confident nation, which is well-equipped to protect its people from anyone who tries to cast an evil eye.

Speaking at the commemoration ceremony of ‘Kargil Vijay Diwas’ in Jammu, Singh said that today’s India is one of the most powerful countries in the world while pointing out that China captured our area in Ladakh when Jawaharlal Nehru was the Prime Minister of India.

-About Kargil Diwas

Kargil Vijay Diwas or Kargil Victory Day is the celebration of India’s historic win against Pakistan on July 26, 1999. The Indian Army successfully removed Pakistani forces who were illegally occupying a hilltop at the Indian side of the Line of Control (LoC) at Kargil, Ladakh.

To commemorate this victory and remember those who sacrificed their lives for this country, Kargil Vijay Diwas is celebrated annually in India on July 26.

Read all the Latest News and Breaking News here