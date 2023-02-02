Home » News » India » Karnataka: 20-year-old Youth Beaten to Death for Chatting With Girl; 4 Arrested

Karnataka: 20-year-old Youth Beaten to Death for Chatting With Girl; 4 Arrested

During the questioning, all four of them confessed to the crime and revealed the location where they had dumped the victim's body

News Desk

Edited By: Arpita Raj

News18.com

February 02, 2023, 21:27 IST

Delhi, India

A case has been registered in this regard and further probe into the matter is underway. (Representative image/ Shutterstock)
A case has been registered in this regard and further probe into the matter is underway. (Representative image/ Shutterstock)

A 20-year-old youth was allegedly beaten to death by four persons for “chatting" with a girl in Karnataka’s capital city Bengaluru. Police have arrested all accused in connection with the murder case.

The victim has been identified as Govindaraju.

News agency ANI quoted DCP North Division Devaraj as saying, “The accused have been identified as Anil, Lohit, Bharat, and Kishore and all have been arrested for the murder of a 20-year-old for allegedly chatting with a girl."

On Sunday morning, Anil called the victim and took him to Andralli where the other three accused were also present. “They attacked the victim with wooden sticks following which he died on the spot," officials were quoted as saying.

Then, all accused took the victim’s body to the Charmudighat area to dump it and switched off their mobile phones.

As the victim didn’t reach home by the evening, his family rushed to the police station and filed a missing person complaint. Soon, police launched a probe and all four accused were held on suspicion.

During the questioning, all four of them confessed to the crime and revealed the location where they had dumped the victim’s body. A case has been registered in this regard and further probe into the matter is underway.

first published: February 02, 2023, 21:27 IST
last updated: February 02, 2023, 21:27 IST
