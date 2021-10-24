Karnataka: 32-year-old Man in Cross-faith Relationship Missing, 'Honour' Killing Suspected

Even as top political bigwigs are camping in Karnataka’s Vijayapura district to campaign for the Sindhagi assembly by-election, a case of “honour" killing is suspected to have taken place in the same district.

A man who was in love with a girl belonging to another religion has gone missing under suspicious circumstances, and it is suspected that he had become a victim of “honour" killing, police sources said on Saturday.

The 32-year-old, a resident of Balaganura in Alamela taluka, is suspected to have been the victim of “honour" killing, having allegedly been hacked to death in front of his lover by her family and relatives. Sources also said the killers have taken away his body along with them.

The girl belonged to the same village and there was a rift between the two families for the same reason. The man’s parents have lodged a complaint with the Alamela police about their son going missing.

Police have visited the village and taken up the investigation, but sources said the girl’s family and relatives have disappeared.

