In further hit to meat shops in Karnataka, the state’s animal husbandry department has asked Bengaluru municipal body to enforce compulsory stunning of animals at slaughter houses and chicken shops in Bengaluru. The department has also asked authorities to ensure stunning facilities are in place before giving license to meat shops.

“We have received complaints from people about stunning procedure not being followed at slaughter houses and chicken stalls," the department said. It also sought a report on action taken by the Bengaluru municipal body.

Islamic scholars say if an animal is killed by stunning process it can’t be called Halal meat and that the government is making it difficult to follow Halal slaughtering.

As the halal meat debate raised a political storm in Karnataka, the state chief of the BJP on Friday hinted at a ‘legal solution’ to calm waters. The matter has now also reached the High Court with a plea against any possible ban and ‘provocative’ statements by leaders. Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai had earlier said the state government would spell out its stand after studying the issue.

On Friday, protests took a violent turn in Shivamogga district’s Bhadravati where five men were arrested for assaulting a man in a chicken meat shop and another at a restaurant.

C T Ravi, national general secretary of the ruling BJP, earlier tweeted, “No more HALAL PRODUCTS for Hindus. Let us fight unitedly against Economic JIHAD!!!"

The issue has snowballed into a political row, with the Opposition saying that the state government is responsible for protecting all communities.

