Karnataka Bans DJs, Public Events for New Year Celebrations; Pubs, Bars Can Operate at 50% Capacity

The Karnataka government on Tuesday announced restrictions for New Year celebrations with Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai banning public gatherings in areas, including MG Road and Brigade road in Bengaluru. There will, however, be no restriction on Christmas celebrations on December 25.

The chief minister said that DJs won’t be allowed for New Year celebrations, and these restrictions will be in place from December 30 to January 2, 2022.

Besides, pubs and restaurants will operate with only 50% of their capacity, and their staff should mandatorily be doubly vaccinated against Covid-19.

Meanwhile, the state reported five more Omicron cases on Monday, taking the total tally to 19. State Health Minister K Sudhakar said all the new patients have mild symptoms and none of them has recent travel history.

The five patients are a 54-year-old man from Dharwad, a 20-year-old woman from Bhadravathi, an 82-year-old man and 73-year-old female from Udupi, and a 19-year-old girl from Mangalore.

The health minister said all the patients were doubly vaccinated.

The patient in Bhadravathi came in contact with 218 people and all of them have undergone Covid tests, following which, 26 have tested positive. Their samples have been sent for genome sequencing.

The government further said that 18 primary and secondary contacts of the 19-year-old Mangalore student have been found to be infected with Covid.

