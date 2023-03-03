With just months to go for assembly elections in the state, a massive showdown is underway in Karnataka after a BJP MLA’s son was caught red handed taking bribes worth Rs 40 lakh.

BJP MLA Madal Virupakshappa’s son Prashanth Kumar was arrested by the Lokayukta authorities on Thursday. Additionally, Rs 8 crore cash was found at Kumar’s residence during raids by Lokayukta officials.

Kumar worked as the Chief Accountant of the Bengaluru Water Supply and Sewerage Board (BWSSB). According to the police, he was arrested from the state-owned Karnataka Soaps and Detergents Limited (KSDL), which manufactures the famous soap brand ‘Mysore Sandal Soap’.

Lokayukta officials also reached BJP MLA Madal Virupakshappa’s house in Davangere district on Friday afternoon. At least 15 officials were present at the MLA’s residence. Several of the MLAs’ supporters also gathered at his residence.

The Karnataka MLA claimed the raids had no connection with him and alleged that it was a conspiracy against him and his family. “As a moral responsibility I am resigning from the post of KSDL Chairman," he said.

Caught ‘Red Handed’

Prashanth Kumar, a 2008 batch Karnataka Administrative Services officer, was reportedly caught accepting a bribe from a contractor for awarding a deal to purchase raw materials required to manufacture soap and other detergents.

Prashanth had reportedly demanded Rs 80 lakh bribe in connection with a tender process and was caught while accepting Rs 40 lakh at his office.

The complaint was filed regarding the allotment of tenders for providing raw materials to Karnataka Soaps and Detergents Limited (KSDL). Prashath’s father Madal Virupakshappa is the chairman of KSDL

Virupakshappa, who is an MLA from Channagiri in Davangere district, is the chairman of the KSDL.

At least three bags of cash were found in the KSDL office, which has also been seized, police said.

Political Faceoff

The development comes as a setback for the ruling BJP. The incident follows opposition attacks alleging corruption. Congress claimed that “40 per cent commission" and kickbacks were being offered in government tenders. Moreover, Congress asserted that the raids proved their allegations of corruption and commissions. Congress also demanded CM Bommai’s resignation.

Meanwhile, Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Friday assured that the guilty would not be spared.

Speaking to reporters, the chief minister said they would not protect anyone. He also asserted that the Lokayukta will probe all the cases lodged during Congress’s tenure in the state. “We have reinstalled the Lokayukta office with the sole purpose of preventing corruption," he said

“Let the Lokayukta sleuths investigate the matter without bias. Congress MLAs also faced many allegations during their tenure, but all the cases were hushed up. All those cases will now be investigated," CM Bommai said.

