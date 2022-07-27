Unknown bike-borne assailants hacked a local BJP youth functionary to death in Karnataka’s Dakshin Kannada district, triggering tensions in the town with the VHP calling for bandh in some of the taluks to condemn the killing.

Condemning the killing of BJP Yuva Morcha member in Dakshina Kannada district, Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Wednesday assured that the culprits involved in the “heinous act" will be arrested soon and be punished as per law.

Home Minister Arga Jnanendra said, the area where the incident took place is close to Kerala border and police are making special efforts to nab the culprits by establishing contact with senior officials of Kerala Police.

Police are probing various angles, including the assailants coming from neighbouring Kerala, into the killing of Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha district executive committee member Praveen Nettaru.

The victim, 32, resident of Nettaru in Bellare in Dakshina Kannada district was heading home after closing his shop Akshaya Poultry Farm late Tuesday evening when the unknown assailants hacked him to death, police said. As soon as he was attacked, he tried to escape and ran but he fell down after a blow on his head, police said.

Local residents immediately informed police, which rushed to the spot and took the blood soaked Nettaru to the hospital where the doctors declared him brought dead. Dakshina Kannada Rural district Superintendent of Police Rishikesh Bhagawan Sonawane told.

Karnataka Home Minister Araga Jnanendra termed the killing “unfortunate" and said that such incidents have been happening in the coastal region for many years.

“This is unfortunate. The incident took place when the innocent youth was closing his shop and going home. Such incidents have been happening on the coastal side from many years. Police have already started investigation. I have requested police to ensure law and order is maintained. Anything might be the reason but such incidents must not occur," he said.

