Karnataka Bribegate Widens as KSDL Employees Union Acusses Board of Tender Inflation, Rs 300 Cr Corruption

The ongoing bribe gate case related to Karnataka Soaps and Detergents Limited (KSDL) widened on Sunday as the company’s employees union accused the board of tender inflation, which led to a corruption of Rs 300 Crore.

KSDL Employees Union Chairman Shivshankar accused the whole board of indulging in inflation of tender by quoting more price than the fixed amount. Speaking exclusively to CNN-News18, he claimed this helped the board in acquiring raw materials by getting kickbacks worth crores in each raw material tender that was issued.

The development comes following the arrest of government officer Prashanth Kumar M V while accepting a bribe of Rs 40 lakh on behalf of his father. BJP MLA Madal Virupakshappa is the arrested officer’s father who represents the Channagiri constituency in the Davangere district of Karnataka. Additionally, Rs 8 crore cash was found at Kumar’s residence during raids by Lokayukta officials.

Kumar worked as the Chief Accountant of the Bengaluru Water Supply and Sewerage Board (BWSSB).

According to the police, he was arrested from the state-owned Karnataka Soaps and Detergents Limited (KSDL), which manufactures the famous soap brand ‘Mysore Sandal Soap’.

Shivshankar further explained how the process of corruption took place within KSDL. “If we take the example of Sandalwood oil, we had given a tender for 4000 kg at Rs 1 lakh per kg. But the tender quoted more than 2 lakhs for kg and this caused a total kick back of around Rs 51 crore. So far, the total kickbacks KSDL officials have recieved is around Rs 139 crores," said Shivshankar.

The Union Chairman further accused former KSDL Chairman Bairathi Basavaraj of looting Rs 3.75 crore from the CSR fund of KSDL. “When BJP MLA Bairathi Basavaraj was the Chairman of KSDL he took away 3.75 crore. How did it go? Around 2% of the annual turnover goes to CSR, how was this money used? Was it genuinely used? Was it given to the respective workers?" questioned Shivshankar.

While Congress staged protests demanding resignation of Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai and arrest of BJP MLA Virupakshappa, AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal also launched an attack against alleged corruption in Bommai government during his visit to Karnataka.

BJP MLA Virupakshappa who is charged with corruption in Lokayukta FIR is still absconding and yet to be arrested by the Lokayukta despite the Chief Minister promising an impartial investigation.

