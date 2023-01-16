Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai Unveils Adiyogi in Sadhguru Sannidhi, Bengaluru

Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Monday unveiled the 112-ft face of Adiyogi, the Source of Yoga, at Sadhguru Sannidhi in Chikkaballapura near Bengaluru in the presence of Isha Foundation founder Sadhguru. Health Minister Dr K Sudhakar and Education Minister BC Nagesh also attended the ceremony.

“Adiyogi will inspire people for a very long time. I have been to Coimbatore, too, and if we just see Adiyogi for a few seconds, we realise a lot of things and experience deep states," Bommai said. Applauding Sadhguru, the CM added: “He is not Sadhguru, he is ‘Sadaa-Guru’ because he is a ‘Kaalaatheetha (timeless) Guru’; his Sadhana, experience, and work are in a sense a Bhavya Darshan by itself."

“Creating powerful spaces for transformation and transcendence is to cater to those who long to rise, not for those who look up to something, (but for) those who intend to rise above the mundane and touch the magical aspect of life and its source," said Sadhguru, expressing the need for consecrated spaces.

Advertisement

Tweeting after the unveiling, Sadhguru said, “#Adiyogi offers All the Possibility of becoming a Conscious response to Life & creating a #ConsciousPlanet. The Future belongs to those who strive to become a Responsible & Responsive solution in the world. May you know this Joy & the Grace of Adiyogi. Love & Blessings. -Sg"

“It is unbelievable that within a few months, Adiyogi has been unveiled," remarked Health Minister Sudhakar, while launching ‘Adiyogi: The Source of Yoga’ a book in Kannada by Sadhguru. “It is stupendous, and my great appreciation and acknowledgments to volunteers of Isha Foundation."

Prominent celebrities who attended the unveiling included actors Anu Prabhakar, Raghu Mukherjee and Ashika Rangnath; movie director Nagathihalli Chandrashekhar; Big Boss Kannada season six winner Shashi Kumar; cricketer Veda Krishnamurty and former Indian cricketer Venkatesh Prasad.

Advertisement

Popular Karnataka folk dance forms Kamsale, performed by Sri Nagamale Mahdeshvaraswami Kamsale Sangha, and Dollu Kunitha enthralled the audience with their high-energy beats. Theyyam, a fire dance offered as worship by artists from Kerala, and the fascinating performances by Isha Samskriti and Sounds of Isha were also there.

Advertisement

Adiyogi Divya Darshanam followed the unveiling, which is a unique 14-minute video imaging show mapped on the 112-foot Adiyogi. Starting today, the Adiyogi Divya Darshanam will be offered for all visitors every evening at the Sannidhi.

Sadhguru tweeting about the consecration said, “#YogeshwarLinga is designed to bring sheer intensity, involvement, and inclusiveness that will lead to Ultimate Union. -Sg"

Advertisement

The Sadhguru Sannidhi, besides the Naga shrine, Adiyogi, and Yogeshawara Linga, will also house a Linga Bhairavi Temple, Navagraha Shrines, and two Theerthakunds or energized water bodies. It will house Isha Home School; Isha Samskirti, a school for traditional India art forms; and Isha Leadership Academy. Program spaces in the Sannidhi, similar to Isha Yoga Center, Coimbatore, will allow individuals to take tangible steps toward their inner growth, a press release said.

Read all the Latest India News here