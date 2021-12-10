Karnataka CM Orders Legal Action Against Those on Social Media Rejoicing Gen Rawat's Death

Condemning irresponsible social media posts and rejoicing over the demise of Chief of Defence Staff General Bipin Rawat in a military chopper crash, Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Friday said he has asked the police to identify and initiate legal action against them. The Chief Minister also said that IAF Group Captain Varun Singh, the lone survivor in the crash was receiving the best treatment at the Air Force’s Command Hospital in Bengaluru, and wished for his speedy recovery.

"Following the death of CDS Bipin Rawat in a helicopter crash some perverted minds have made some irresponsible tweets and in a way rejoicing the tragedy, this has to be condemned by every Indian in the strongest possible terms. I strongly condemn it," Bommai said. Speaking to reporters here, he said that the police chief was directed to take legal action against those who have made irresponsible comments regarding a person who led the country’s armed forces.

"Similar actions are being taken in other states also. I have given directions to identify people who have made such irresponsible tweets or put up posts on Facebook, to book cases against them and take action. It is condemnable and unpardonable. Such perverted minds must be punished," he added. Gen Rawat, his wife Madhulika Rawa, and 11 other defence personnel were killed when a Mi17V5 helicopter carrying them crashed near Coonoor in Tamil Nadu on Wednesday.

Informing about his visit to Command Hospital in Bengaluru, the CM said Group Captain Varun Singh is getting the best treatment there and expert doctors are treating him. "Most of his (Singh) body is affected by burn injuries and he is being treated for it. I pray to god for his speedy recovery," he said.

Bommai along with Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot had visited the Air Force’s Command Hospital in Bengaluru on Thursday evening to inquired about Group Captain Varun Singh’s health. Initially admitted to a hospital at Wellington in the Nilgiris district in Tamil Nadu, he was shifted to Command Hospital on Thursday evening, for higher treatment.

