Karnataka: Dalit Family Beaten Up for Entering Temple, Ambedkar Banners Torn by Upper Caste Villagers in Haveri

In a shocking case of caste-based discrimination, a Dalit family was brutally beaten up by some upper-caste villagers in Karnataka’s Haveri district. According to reports, the family had entered a temple during the Basveshwara fair in Nandihalli village, which angered the villagers.

A police complaint was filed against 30 villagers at the Halgeri police station demanding justice for the violent act. Besides, some banners of B R Ambedkar were also torn by the villagers, the mother of a Dalit man alleged in the complaint.

The Dalit man was identified as Ramesh and his family alleged that the villagers allegedly belonging to the upper caste barged into their house and attacked them. The incident took place on March 3.

“Around 20 members barged into our house and assaulted us and our daughters. My girls were scared that these men would do something to me. I request the police to please give us justice because this is happening constantly. A thorough investigation must take place without any partiality", said Ramesh’s mother.

Another dalit man said, “They all came in a big group and we couldn’t control them. PSI had to come to the spot to control them. Police had to resort to lathi charge. There is a huge atrocity against Dalits and it has to stop".

Incidents of caste-based discrimination aren’t new in Karnataka. In February this year, a Dalit woman in the Koppal district was slapped repeatedly and abused with casteist slurs by an upper caste man after her cow trespassed his field.

In December 2022, a 22-year-old Dalit man in Karnataka’s Kolar district allegedly died by suicide after he was tied to a tree and assaulted by ‘upper caste’ men for overtaking their vehicle on his motorcycle. The man who belonged to the Adi Karnataka community, categorized as Scheduled Caste (SC), was found dead a few hours after the incident.

Earlier in September 2022, a Dalit family was fined Rs 60,000 after a teen allegedly touched a deity in the Kolar district.

