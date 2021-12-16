Karnataka Dalit Man Says He Was Assaulted for Using 'Forbidden Road' near Village Temple

A 29-year-old Dalit man in rural Karnataka was allegedly thrashed by people from a different caste for taking a ‘forbidden road’. The incident occurred on Monday and the police have arrested three people in this regard. Annur Hosahalli is a village in HD Kote taluk of Mysuru district in Karnataka. The Lingayat community is predominant in this area, say locals. Mahesh, the complainant, belongs to the Adi Karnataka community, a scheduled caste. He alleged that he was assaulted by people of the Lingayat community for travelling on a road next to a Shiva temple in the village.

“The issue has roots around four-five years ago. A Shiva temple was built jointly by the Lingayat and Adi Karnataka communities in the village. Everyone worked together to collect funds and help in the construction. But once the temple was ready and inaugurated, the Lingayat leaders said that the Dalits shouldn’t enter the temple. Since then, a lot of tension and clashes have been occurring," said Mahesh to the media.

“Around 7.30pm on Monday, I was going on a motorbike with my friend Suresh near the temple. The Lingayat community people stopped us, asking why we were using the road. An argument began between us and they started hitting my friend and me."

Some locals said that many people belonging to scheduled castes in the village have stopped using the road in front of the temple over the fear of abuse and assault.

The police have registered a case under sections of the Indian Penal Code and the Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act. Forces have been deployed in the village to avoid further clashes. Three persons have been arrested and cases have been lodged against 11 in connection with the incident, officials said.

The village has around 300 houses belonging to the Lingayat community and 35 of people from the Adi Karnataka community. The police are on high alert as a village festival will be held in January.

