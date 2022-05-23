Karnataka: Daredevil Act Goes Awry, Youth Falls 30 Ft While Scaling Dam Wall | WATCH

In a stunt that went wrong, a youth fell 30 feet to the ground in his attempt to scale the wall of Srinivasa Sagara Dam in Karnataka’s Chikkaballapur district. The man reportedly sustained serious injuries and was rushed to a hospital in Bengaluru for treatment.

The Srinivasa Sagara dam is a popular tourist destination in the state. According to reports, the man belongs to Gauribidanur and tried scaling the wall despite objections by the dam administration. The man has reportedly been booked for violating safety regulations at the dam and disobeying administrative officials present at the site.

The incident was captured in video, which is being circulated on social media. The man can be seen climbing the wall, but slips and falls to the ground. Some onlookers grab him and help him up but he can be seen struggling.

