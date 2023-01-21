Karnataka Bans Sale of Condoms, Contraceptives to Teens; Retracts Order After Criticism

A recent circular issued by the Karnataka Drug Control Department (KDCD) put a ban on sale of contraceptives and condoms to those below the age of 18. The controversial order that sparked many debates around unwanted pregnancies and risk of sexually transmitted diseases (STD), was soon rolled back.

More appropriately, KDCD completely denied releasing any circular to the effect of prohibiting pharmacists from selling condoms, oral contraceptives, and anti-depressant to minors, in the first place.

Earlier, media reports suggested that the order was issued after state drugs controller in-charge Bhagoji T Khanapure was quoted as saying, “The state government is promoting condoms to prevent sexually transmitted diseases and for population control. However, it is not for teens or school kids."

According to Bangalore Mirror, Khanapure had clearly stated that a circular was released strictly saying that contraceptives should not be sold for underage teens. Later, Khanapure himself said, “We have not issued any circular to that effect. This has been reported wrongly in the media."

The circular had reportedly been issued after condoms, contraceptives, cigarettes, and whiteners were found in the bags of school students in November last year.

In November last year, a surprise check to curb students from carrying mobile phones to classrooms left the Bengaluru school authorities shocked and red-faced. Apart from cell phones, authorities found condoms, oral contraceptives, lighters, cigarettes and whiteners from the bags belonging to students from Classes 8, 9 and 10.

Soon after the controversial order was allegedly issued, experts and pharmacists slammed it saying it will only lead to a rise in unwanted pregnancies and Sexually Transmitted Infections (STI).

Some also said that the ban can’t be effectively implemented as condoms and contraceptives are available in all stores and not just pharmacies. They are also over-the-counter sale items that do not need any prescription, a New Indian Express report said.

Some pharmacists also highlighted that it is difficult for them to distinguish between the customers who come dressed in civil clothes. When the ban was issued, Khanpure had explained that it was not only limited to condoms and contraceptives but also to cigarettes.

