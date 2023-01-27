As the tussle for the assembly seats in the state of Karnataka intensifies, News18 is bringing before you the profiles of some of the most significant constituencies in the state. Here, we will talk about one of the Dakshin Kannada constituencies — a saffron stronghold for a while. The Sullia assembly constituency has been governed by BJP for decades.

Bordering Hassan, Kodagu and Kerala, Sullia is more forested than inhabited. The rivers Payaswini and Kumaradhara are the lifeblood of both the talukas — oozing with greenery. Sullia, which belonged to the Puttur subdivision, became an independent taluk in 1965. There was a two-decade-long struggle to create a new taluk by separating Kadaba and the surrounding villages of Sullia, a large taluka. In 2018, Kadaba Taluk was declared by adding some villages of Sullia-Puttur and Belthangadi. Sullia is the only Dalit-reserved constituency in the state.

Sullia, which was earlier merged with the Puttur constituency, was a bi-member constituency. Even though Sullia became an independent constituency in 1962, the reservation criteria did not change. This constituency was reserved for Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes. Since 1972, only Scheduled Castes have been allowed to contest.

Advertisement

Further, in the 1985 and 1989 elections, the Congress emerged with the victory in Sullia, but in 1994, the seat was returned to the BJP. BJP has never lost here since then. In 1994, 1999, 2004, 2008, 2013, and 2018, BJP’s S Angara won with a huge vote margin in six consecutive elections. In 2013, when the BJP lost in all the constituencies in Dakshina Kannada, the only candidate of the saffron party who won was S Angara, the present sitting MLA.

S Angara is contesting for the seat again, although there is some dissatisfaction with him. People believe that he has not undertaken any development activity in his 28 years of reign. Chania Kaltadka, who is the former president of Taluk Panchayat, is also said to be a BJP ticket aspirant.

Speaking of ticket aspirants from the Congress, Dr B Raghu’s name comes up but after suffering four losses in a row, it is being said that he may not contest this time. Since Dr Raghu is reluctant to contest, H. M. Nandakumar may receive the Congress ticket this time.

There is a total of 1,98,686 voters in the constituency. The demographics are

Advertisement

Together 80000

Muslim 30000

SC/ST 15000

Vishwakarma 4000

Kulal 3000

Read all the Latest News here